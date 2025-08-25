Heavy rains lash Patna; Yellow Alert issued across Bihar

Patna, Aug 25 The monsoon has become fully active in Bihar, with heavy rains lashing the capital Patna since Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the entire state, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning till August 29.

The rainy spell, which began late on Sunday evening, continued intermittently overnight before intensifying across the state.

Many districts are already reeling under flood-like conditions due to the persistent rainfall.

IMD forecasts indicate that southern Bihar will receive heavier showers compared to northern districts.

Heavy rainfall has been specifically predicted in Gaya, Nawada and Jamui, with winds likely to blow at 30–40 kmph in many areas.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in parts of Siwan, Saran, Samastipur, Vaishali, Patna, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Nawada and Begusarai on Monday and Tuesday.

The state capital is expected to remain cloudy on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms and rainfall at one or two places.

A sudden rise in the water level of the Karmanasha river has started disrupting normal life in Kaimur district.

Late on Sunday evening, floodwaters submerged the Durgavati–Kakrait road, a key route connecting Bihar and Uttar Pradesh under Durgavati police station limits.

Around 9 P.M., water from the river began overflowing onto the road near Nuaon, creating a strong current.

As the flow intensified, the Durgavati police quickly sealed the road by barricading it with ropes and stopped all vehicular movement.

The local administration has appealed to people not to venture near the UP–Bihar border riverbank, warning of possible accidents.

Police teams, including Dial-112 units, are deployed at the spot to guide vehicles towards alternative routes.

Durgawati SI Raj Kumar Singh said, “Due to the sudden rise in water level, the river flow on the road has increased, forcing us to close it completely. Reopening will only be considered once the water recedes.”

Due to heavy rain in neighbouring Jharkhand, the water levels of Falgu River in Gaya, Son River in Jehanabad and Bhojpur, Arwal and other districts have increased sharply in the last three days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor