Heavy rains lead to holidays for schools, colleges in many TN districts today

Chennai, Nov 29 Schools and colleges across several districts in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Saturday, as the state braces for intense rainfall brought on by Cyclone Ditwah and the associated weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Authorities announced the shutdown as a precautionary measure after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain across multiple regions.

According to official notifications, schools and colleges are closed today in Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Puducherry and Karaikal.

In Villupuram, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, only schools have been declared a holiday, while colleges will continue to operate unless further instructions are issued.

The closure comes in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah’s advancement towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, intensifying the low-pressure system and triggering widespread rain alerts.

Chennai and several neighbouring districts have been placed under warnings for extremely heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said very heavy to extremely heavy spells are expected in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, while Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai are likely to receive intense rainfall through the day.

Central Tamil Nadu is also set to experience heavy to very heavy rain, with Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Ariyalur included in the alert.

Delta districts — Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam — are expected to witness particularly intense spells as Cyclone Ditwah’s outer bands move inland.

The RMC further warned that districts such as Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Karur may also receive heavy rainfall.

District administrations have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged streets and monitor updates from officials.

Fishermen have been strictly warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions and strong winds along the coast. With more rain forecast over the next 24 hours, disaster response teams and local bodies are on standby, prepared to handle any emergency arising from the ongoing downpour and the cyclonic system.

