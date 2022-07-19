Heavy rains likely in 12 districts of TN till July 20

Chennai, July 19 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu till Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast heavy rains for the next 24 hours in 12 districts The Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruppatur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, and Dindigul.

Naduvattam in The Nilgiris district received 8 cm rainfall on Monday, which is the highest in the state. Tirupavanam in Sivaganga at 7 cm had the second highest rainfall in the state on Monday.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are likely to occur in many parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chennai and adjacent districts are likely to be cloudy for the next 24 hours.

