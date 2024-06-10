Monsoon 2024 Update: Heavy Rains Likely in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka; Heatwave to Continue in Northwest and East India, Says IMD

New Delhi, June 10: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Goa and Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on June 10 and 11. It forecast heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely over Northwest India including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab as well as East India including Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during the next 5 days.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of Maharashtra today, the 10th June, 2024. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 10, 2024

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of north Arabian Sea, Some parts of South Gujarat and some more parts of Maharashtra during next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/nS5ZyTmXXg— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 10, 2024

IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra on Monday. Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of South Gujarat and some more parts of Maharashtra during the next 2 days, it added.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood which is likely to result in widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 7 days.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha during 12th-14th; Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during the next five days.

IMD also said a cyclonic circulation lies over Marathwada in lower tropospheric levels which is likely to result in:

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala; isolated light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 4-5 days.

