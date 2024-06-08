Heavy rains likely in Maharashtra & Karnataka, another heat wave in Northwest India: IMD

New Delhi, June 8 Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Maharashtra, coastal and northern Karnataka during the next five days while a fresh spell of heat wave conditions is likely to commence over Northwest India from June 9, according to an IMD forecast issued on Saturday.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue over parts of East and East-Central India, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days, the IMD said.

The weather bulletin also said that the Southwest monsoon on Saturday advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, southern Maharashtra, Telangana, and some parts of southern Chhattisgarh, southern Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana during the next 2-3 days, the IMD forecast said.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep, while isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next five days.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next seven days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 8-12, the IMD said.

