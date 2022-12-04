Heavy rains likely in Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu on December 8: IMD

A low-pressure area forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in Pondicherry and seven districts of Tamil Nadu on December 8, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a press release on Sunday.

As per IMD, a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea by December 5, which is expected to move north-westwards before concentrating into a 'Depression' over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by December 7 morning.

Thereafter, the 'low-pressure area' is likely to continue to move west north-westwards, and reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning, the release further stated.

IMD also informed about the likely rainfall situation for the next three days.

On December 5, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over South Tamil Nadu, and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On December 6, light to moderate rain will likely occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On December 7, light to moderate rain is expected in many places. Also, isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

While light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over interior Tamil Nadu, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal.

On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Other than this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor