Heavy rains likely over east and central India, warns IMD

New Delhi, Aug 1 Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely over east and east central India during next 3-4 days with extremely heavy falls likely over north Odisha on Wednesday and east Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the IMD warned on Tuesday.

In the bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in east India, from Tuesday to Saturday, there will be light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Bihar, Odisha till Wednesday, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand till Wednesday, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday between this period," it said.

Central India will see light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"East Madhya Pradesh can witness these rainfall till Friday, north Chhattisgarh till Thursday, west Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday, and Vidarbha on Wednesday," it said.

East Madhya Pradesh may also experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

In Northwest India, there will be light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. "This will occur in Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to Friday, and east Rajasthan from Wednesday to Saturday," the IMD predicted.

East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, and east Rajasthan may also experience isolated very heavy rainfall on specific dates.

The IMD further predicted that northeast India will experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. In west India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

"Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may experience this over the next five days, Marathwada on Wednesday, and Gujarat on Friday and Saturday," it said.

In South India, there will be light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. "Coastal Karnataka will experience this from Wednesday to Friday, while the remaining regions will have reduced rainfall activity," the IMD added.

