Heavy rains predicted in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 2 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. The rains, according to the RMC, are due to low-level atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rains will be in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruppatur, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts.

Rains with thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry on June 3 and 4.

The weather department has also predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to decrease by 1 degree to 3 degrees Celsius across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring districts until June 5.

The RMC also said that the heat wave in Tamil Nadu is likely to diminish in the next few days due to the rains and subsequent cooling of the atmosphere.

Wet weather is likely to continue till June 7 and keep day temperatures close to normal in the state including Chennai where blistering heat has been prevailing for the past few days.

