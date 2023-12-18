Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, schools shut, multiple trains cancelled

Relentless downpours have unleashed havoc across four districts in southern Tamil Nadu. The districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari are grappling with widespread floods, severely impacting normal life. The town of Thiruchendur in Tuticorin District bore the brunt with a staggering 60 cm of rainfall in just 15 hours till 1:30 am. Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli recorded 26 cm, while Kanyakumari witnessed 17.3 cm of rainfall.

As a result of the calamitous weather conditions, a public holiday has been declared today in the affected districts. This has prompted the closure of schools, colleges, banks, private establishments, and public sector firms. The torrential rains have led to knee-to-waist-deep water submerging various areas in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts, exacerbated by water releases from Papanasam, Perunjani, and Pechuparai dams. River Thamaraparani is in spate, prompting authorities to advise district collectors to ensure the proper management of dam water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, attributing the situation to a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area. Responding to the crisis, Chief Minister M K Stalin has deployed ministers and senior bureaucrats for relief and rescue operations. Each affected district will be monitored by a senior bureaucrat. Furthermore, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, along with 4,000 police personnel, have been mobilized for swift action.

In the face of these challenges, fishermen are strongly advised to refrain from venturing into the sea due to high windspeeds ranging from 40 to 55 km. The floods in the southern districts compound the ongoing recovery efforts in Chennai and adjoining areas following the floods triggered by Cyclone Michuang earlier this month. Additionally, Tuticorin-bound flights have been diverted or cancelled, and seventeen trains, including the Vande Bharat express to and from Tirunelveli, have been either partially or fully cancelled.