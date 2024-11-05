Heavy rans predicted in coastal TN districts till Nov 8

Chennai, Nov 5 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu till November 8 due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal extending to the state's southern parts.

Heavy rain is expected over the next two days in the districts of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari.

Recent intense rainfall has caused water levels in the Vaigai Dam to rise, prompting close monitoring by experts as inflow from the Mullaperiyar River continues to increase.

Over the past three days, a steady influx of water has brought the dam’s level to 64.34 feet, against its full capacity of 71 feet.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department announced that the first flood warning will be issued when the water level reaches 66 feet, with a second warning at 68.5 feet and a third warning at 69 feet. When conditions allow, water from the Vaigai Dam will be released for irrigation in the Madurai district.

The Vaigai Dam is a critical water source for the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. The rise in water levels is welcome news for farmers in these areas.

Manikantan Thevar, a farmer from Madurai, said: "The increase in Vaigai’s water level gives us hope, as the water release for irrigation will benefit our paddy cultivation."

In addition, water levels in the Varaha River are rising as excess water from the Mullaperiyar Dam flows into smaller reservoirs, which have now reached full capacity.

Officials have advised people to avoid riverbanks and refrain from bathing in Kumbakkarai Waterfalls due to continuous rainfall, high water levels, and potential flooding. Since the start of the northeast monsoon on October 17, many parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced heavy rains, causing several water bodies to overflow.

