Heavy rush of devotees in Puri ahead of New Year Darshan

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 The holy coastal town of Puri in Odisha on Wednesday witnessed a huge rush of pilgrims from within the state and from outside on the last day of 2025.

The local administration also expects a significant increase in the footfall of pilgrims seeking darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra at the famous Jagannath Temple on Thursday, the first day of the New Year 2026.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in the holy town to ensure smooth and hassle-free darshan of the holy triad for the pilgrims on January 1, 2026.

The entire coastal town has been under strict CCTV surveillance. As many as 152 CCTVs inside and 192 CCTVs installed outside the temple will keep a strict vigil on every movement of the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, 70 platoons of police force, along with two commandants, 13 Additional Superintendents of Police (SP), 43 Deputy SPs, 87 inspectors, 246 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant SIs, etc, have been deployed at different places across the state to avoid any untoward incident.

The Odisha fire services directorate has deployed inside the temple two teams, four teams outside the temple, seven teams on Puri Sea beach and five teams at different ponds in Puri city.

To ensure public safety amid the anticipated large gatherings for the New Year 2026, the Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Department has deputed 20 officers, especially the Tahasildars and Additional Tahasildars, as Executive Magistrates in the Puri district.

In view of the expected surge in pilgrims during the New Year celebrations, the Puri district administration has revoked leave for all district-level officials for six days, from December 30 through January 4.

It is expected that the rush of pilgrims in the holy city will see a significant increase from midnight to have darshan of the Holy Trinity.

The entry will be permitted exclusively through the Singhadwara, while the remaining three gates will be used only for exit, ensuring orderly movement and preventing overcrowding inside the 12th-century shrine.

