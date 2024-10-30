Heavy security in Ramanathapuram for CM Stalin to attend Thevar Jayanthi celebrations

Chennai, Oct 30 As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin attends the 117th birth anniversary celebrations of the iconic Thevar leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, a significant police presence has been deployed there.

In a communique, the Tamil Nadu Police stated that 9,000 officers would be on duty across Ramanathapuram and surrounding districts of Virudhunagar and Sivagangai.

The 62nd Guru Pooja celebrations in memory of Muthuramalinga Thevar are also taking place on Wednesday, drawing large numbers of people from across Tamil Nadu to the area.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Davidson Devasirvatham stated that during the birthday and Guru Pooja celebrations, processions will only be allowed through designated routes, with police closely monitoring prohibited routes.

Special checkpoints have been established to screen incoming vehicles, with drones and CCTV cameras in place to ensure security.

A secondary police control room has also been set up in Kamudi, staffed by a Superintendent of Police. Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh informed IANS that in addition to CCTV cameras installed at 400 locations, live cameras are being used to enhance security.

Approximately 300 officers are equipped with body cameras, monitored from the control room. In light of past caste-related clashes between the powerful Thevar community and Dalit communities in Ramanathapuram and other southern districts, the police have heightened security measures.

Previous Thevar Jayanthi celebrations have occasionally led to incidents of violence, resulting in several fatalities in southern Tamil Nadu, prompting vigilance this year.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s office released a statement confirming that Chief Minister Stalin, along with his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, and MLAs, will garland the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

Following this event, the Chief Minister will also pay tribute to the statues of the freedom fighter Maruthu brothers in Madurai district.

On Tuesday, Stalin virtually inaugurated two mandapams, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore, in honour of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram.

The state government observes Muthuramalinga Thevar’s birthday as Thevar Jayanthi each year on October 30, in remembrance of this revered leader of the Thevar community.

