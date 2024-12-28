Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Valley, hundreds stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Dec 28 Heavy snowfall disrupted life across the Valley on Saturday as hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between the Pir Panjal tunnel and Srinagar city.

Defying the forecast of light snowfall at isolated places, heavy snowfall started on Friday afternoon and continued till Saturday morning.

Due to highly slippery road conditions, hundreds of vehicles were stranded between the Pir Panjal tunnel and Srinagar city.

Vehicles remained stranded inside the tunnel for many hours as heavy snowfall coupled with sub-zero temperature froze accumulated snow on the highway.

Authorities were desperately trying to clear the stranded vehicles, but the fury of snow did not allow the vehicles to move even at a snail’s pace.

Many heavy and small vehicles skidded sideways as drivers failed to negotiate their passage through accumulated snow on the highway.

Senior civil and police officials moved out with snow clearance machines in Kulgam and Anantnag districts to clear the stranded vehicles on the national highway.

Till Saturday morning, traffic movement on the National Highway could not be fully restored.

Authorities have set up helplines in every district of the Valley so that people facing problems due to the unexpected heavy snowfall can seek assistance.

All roads in Srinagar city and other districts including Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian were blocked due to heavy snowfall as snow clearance machines moved out in the morning to restore these for traffic.

Electric power supply, except in some parts of Srinagar city was completely disrupted.

Electric poles were unrooted, transmissions lines snapped and power supply grids were disrupted by the heavy snowfall.

Despite its vagaries, the snowfall has brought cheer on the faces of locals because the long dry spell has been broken promising prospects of a good Babi crop.

Most perennial springs and wells in the Valley had been running low as there hadn’t been enough precipitation during the last four months.

Srinagar city and many adjoining areas including the plains of other districts received this season’s first snowfall yesterday.

Snowfall has brought cheer on the faces of scores of tourists currently holidaying in the Valley. There has been around 10 inches of fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and other tourist destinations.

The weather office has forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

