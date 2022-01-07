Heavy to very heavy rain, snow forecast in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 7 Authorities set up emergency helplines in different districts on Friday in Kashmir after the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast heavy to very heavy rain and snow during the next 48 hours.

A statement issued by the MeT department said today, "Currently it is snowing at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places.

"Intensity set to increase as the day progresses with main activity tonight and tomorrow (Jan 8) leading to heavy Rain/snow in J&K."

A medium level avalanche danger warning has been issued by the disaster management authority advising people living in avalanche prone areas not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Srinagar had 2.6, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 12.4, Leh minus 10.5 and Kargil minus 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.1, Katra 9.4, Batote 2.1, Banihal zero and Bhaderwah 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

