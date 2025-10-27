Heavy unseasonal rain lashes Saurashtra, South Gujarat; Mahuva records 195 mm

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 Several parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat were drenched in heavy unseasonal rain over the past 24 hours, with Mahuva in Bhavnagar district receiving the highest rainfall at 195 mm.

According to data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Shihor in Bhavnagar followed with 128 mm, Songadh in Tapi recorded 100 mm, while Jafrabad in Amreli, Una in Gir Somnath, and Umarpada in Surat each received over 90 mm of rainfall. Other areas witnessing significant showers included Sutrapada (79 mm), Rajula (77 mm), Palitana (76 mm), Dediapada (74 mm), Bhavnagar city (72 mm), and Jesar (67 mm).

In total, 152 talukas across Gujarat reported rainfall, with 43 recording more than an inch. Lighter showers were noted in parts of north and central Gujarat, including Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli. While the widespread rain has brought relief from the lingering heat, it has also caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Saurashtra.

With the monsoon season officially over, the unseasonal showers have sparked fresh worries among farmers about potential crop damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra in the coming days, attributed to a depression persisting over the region.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has received 119 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall as of Sunday. Zone-wise figures show that Kutch leads with 148.14 per cent, followed by South Gujarat (125.68 per cent), North Gujarat (121.51 per cent), East-Central Gujarat (117.24 per cent), and Saurashtra (109.15 per cent), bringing the statewide average to 119.05 per cent as of October 26.

In recent years, Gujarat’s rainfall pattern has shown increasing variability, marked by uneven distribution and frequent instances of unseasonal rain. While the state often receives near or above-average total rainfall -- like 2024 and 2025, which both crossed 115 per cent of the season’s average -- the monsoon has become more erratic, with long dry spells punctuated by intense downpours causing local flooding. South and Central Gujarat generally record the highest rainfall, while North Gujarat and Kutch experience significant fluctuations, sometimes facing drought-like conditions despite overall good monsoons.

