Heeraben Modi had unwavering faith in almighty despite extreme difficulties: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Bhagwat said that Heeraben Modi remained committed to her values and had an unwavering faith in the almighty despite the extreme difficulties she endured in her life.

In a statement, the RSS chief said, "The demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revered mother Heera ba brings to an end the life of an ascetic. Each and every Swayamsevak of the RSS offers tributes to the departed soul. Mataji remained committed to values and had an unwavering faith in the Almighty despite the extreme difficulties she endured in her life. She led a dutiful and meaningful life."

"We offer our deepest condolences to Shri Narendra bhai Modi and his family in this hour of grief. May the departed soul attain Moksha! Om Shanti!" he added.

The Prime Minister performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to her at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

