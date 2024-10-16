Height of dynastic politics: Tarun Chugh slams Congress for sidelining principles in Wayanad bypoll

New Delhi, Oct 16 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has sharply criticized the Congress party for fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a candidate for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency by-election.

He accused the Congress of indulging in dynastic politics by promoting a member of the Gandhi family and said that the party has long abandoned its core principles, particularly in favour of the Muslim League, which he claims has a significant influence in the region.

Chugh alleged that the Congress has deliberately chosen Wayanad, a constituency where minority communities are in the majority, to capitalize on the demographics and secure an electoral advantage. According to him, the move reflects how the Congress and the Muslim League are becoming inseparable, with the Congress allegedly compromising its agenda for political gains.

Chugh told IANS, “This is the height of dynastic politics in Congress. People who had pledged their flag and agenda to Muslim League are contesting elections again today. Such seats were deliberately chosen as Muslims are in majority there. There is no difference between Congress and Muslim League now.”

He also criticized Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their earlier actions, particularly during the Wayanad tragedy when landslides struck the region.

He added, “They went there for tourism. When the landslide struck the region, they were on vacation. Today they are going to contest the seat. They just want votes and nothing else.”

The Election Commission on Tuesday said the bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 assembly seats will be held on November 13 along with the phase one elections for the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

In the parliamentary elections in 2024, Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from both Wayanad and Raebareli, decided to retain Raebareli and give up the Wayanad seat. But just before Rahul vacated the seat on his visit to Wayanad, he assured that he would not leave just like that and the surprise announcement came that it would be Priyanka Gandhi who would replace him from this seat.

The Congress party on Tuesday officially approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad bypoll. After this the Congress workers hit the campaign trail for the party's candidate, putting up billboards and paintings on the walls of the constituency which is spread across seven Assembly constituencies in three districts -- Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor