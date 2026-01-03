‘Heinous and inhuman’: NCW takes cognisance of ragging death in Himachal college

New Delhi, Jan 3 The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a case of ragging, physical assault and alleged sexual harassment at the Government Degree College in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which led to the death of a 19-year-old woman student during treatment.

Strongly condemning the incident, the Commission termed it a “heinous, inhuman and reprehensible act” and said it reflected a serious failure of safety and security mechanisms within educational institutions.

“This incident is a gross violation of the student’s life, dignity and fundamental rights,” the NCW said in a statement.

NCW Chairperson has written to the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, directing immediate registration of an FIR, arrest of all accused, and a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation.

The Commission has also sought preservation of post-mortem and medical records and strict action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, anti-sexual harassment laws and anti-ragging regulations.

The Commission further directed departmental action against guilty or negligent faculty members, a comprehensive review of the college’s anti-ragging mechanism, and strengthening of campus security, awareness and counselling systems. Authorities have been asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within five days.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also taken serious cognisance of the incident and constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

“A police inquiry is underway and UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee. UGC assures that the culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow, as student safety remains paramount,” a UGC official said.

Himachal Pradesh Police have booked a college professor and three women students on charges of ragging leading to the death of the student.

According to the police, the victim’s father, Vikram Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that three students -- Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika -- had intimidated and physically assaulted his daughter. He also accused Professor Ashok Kumar of indulging in obscene acts with the victim.

The father stated that the complaint could not be lodged earlier as his daughter was traumatised and undergoing medical treatment. The alleged harassment, he said, left her mentally disturbed, causing a severe deterioration in her physical and psychological health.

The student was treated at multiple hospitals in Himachal Pradesh before being referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, Punjab, where she died during treatment on December 26.

Police said a case has been registered after a preliminary inquiry and further investigation is underway.

