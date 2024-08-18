'Heinous crime': Lalu Prasad seeks 'harshest punishment' in Kolkata hospital horror case

Patna, Aug 18 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday condemned the ghastly incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and demanded "the harshest possible punishment" for the culprits.

He described the crime as heinous and emphasised the need for justice for the victim and her family.

The former Union Minister also acknowledged the protests by doctors, expressing his support for their demand for justice.

"A heinous crime has been committed. Such incidents are a matter of grave concern for us. The victim should be given justice. The doctors are protesting... they should be given justice," he stated.

In response to the brutal incident in Kolkata, doctors across the country have launched widespread protests, demanding justice for the victim and increased protection for medical professionals at all medical colleges, hospitals, and clinics.

This wave of protests has significantly impacted healthcare services, also in Patna, where doctors have suspended emergency and OPD (Outpatient Department) services in major hospitals such as Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna AIIMS, and others.

The suspension of these critical services reflects the doctors' frustration and concern over their safety and the need for swift justice. The protests also underscore the urgent demand for better security measures to protect healthcare workers from violence and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Delhi on Saturday, and sources hinted that he would soon head to Singapore for a routine health checkup.

The former Bihar CM underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore on December 5, 2022.

His daughter, Rohini Acharya, donated her kidney to him during the transplantation procedure.

