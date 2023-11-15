Heli-tourism to begin in Kashi soon

Varanasi (UP), Nov 15 The Yogi Adityanath government is in the process of starting heli-tourism in Kashi, which will not only offer a bird’s eye view of the Ganga and Varanasi but also provide them the chance to enjoy eco-tourism in Chandauli.

With the improvement in connectivity and completion of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the number of tourists to Varanasi is increasing day by day.

Deputy director, tourism, Rajendra Kumar Rawat said helicopters will be operated for visiting the temple and for Ganga Darshan. Tourists can also enjoy eco-tourism in Chandauli located near Varanasi.

Rawat said the helicopter ride will take 20 to 25 minutes and each chopper will have six persons including the pilot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor