Helipad to be built at city bus terminal in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 25 To provide the best medical facility to patients in Gurugram, a helipad will be built on the lines of Dubai and Singapore at the proposed city bus terminal in Sector-103 in Gurugram, officials said.

The bus terminal will be built near the under-construction Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Sector-102, Gurugram.

This project of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been approved, sources said.

In the first phase, the city bus terminal will be built, and in the second phase, the helipad and skywalk will be constructed.

Patients airlifted on this helipad can be immediately admitted to the medical college and trauma centre.

A skywalk will also be constructed from the city bus terminal, which will be directly connected to the medical college.

Patients coming by city bus will also be able to reach the medical college campus directly from the skywalk.

The construction work of the medical college and trauma centre building is almost near completion.

The building of the teaching hospital and trauma center will be seven-storeyed, including the basement and ground floor.

Apart from this, the hostels will comprise of 11 and 15 floors.

The construction work of this building was started on April 1, 2022, and the target was set to complete it by July 31, 2024.

The deadline was extended when the work was not completed in the stipulated time, and now it is to be inaugurated this year.

On June 29, 2017, the then Chief Minister M.L. Khattar had announced the construction of a medical college and hospital in Gurugram.

To build a terminal for city buses, GMDA will buy 7.2 acre of land from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, which is valued at Rs 40 crore according to the circle rate.

Nearly Rs 35 crore will be spent on building a bus terminal.

The land is yet to be transferred to GMDA from the corporation; along with this, GMDA will prepare a detailed project report.

Many sectors, including Sectors 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, and 109 along the Dwarka Expressway, have developed rapidly.

The population has increased in these sectors, and people will benefit from the facilities of the medical college and bus terminal here.

"In the first phase, a city bus terminal will be built in Sector-103. After the terminal is ready, helipad and skywalk facilities will be provided here. Land will be taken from the Municipal Corporation for the project," said a GMDA official.

