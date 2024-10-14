‘Help people’: DMK directs cadre after IMD predicts heavy rains in TN

Chennai, Oct 14 The DMK has asked its cadre to be on the ground and assist the public during the northeast monsoon, which is expected to hit the state in the next few days.

The weather department has already predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu during the monsoon, with the possibility of up to 20 cm of rainfall in a single day.

DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, S. Duraimurugan has urged party cadres to be with the people after the heavy rains hit the state.

The DMK has instructed party cadres to raise public awareness about the impending heavy rains, as predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The party leadership has also advised the public to stock essential items such as rice, lentils, vegetables, cereals, candles, matchboxes, torches, soap, other toiletries, and biscuits for children. Additionally, the DMK leadership has advised people to stock necessary clothing, batteries, flashlights, power banks, and first-aid kits.

“People are also urged to keep their laptops and mobile phones fully charged,” the DMK leadership said.

The DMK leadership has also instructed party cadres to take note of the previous incidents of heavy rains and flooding and implement precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon

Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy to very heavy rains, with the weather department having already issued a red alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts on October 16, when the northeast monsoon is expected to hit the state.

Residents of Chennai have already expressed concerns that stormwater drains in many residential areas have not been properly interconnected, which could lead to flooding in these areas.

In 2023, Chennai experienced floods and inundation during Cyclone Michaung, which led to the deaths of 17 people.

South Tamil Nadu was also hit by heavy rains in December 2023. Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari were affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in 35 deaths.

--IANS

