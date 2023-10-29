Helplines set up for info on Andhra train accident

Visakhapatnam, Oct 29 The Vizianagaram district administration has set up helplines to provide information about the train accident in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.

At least three passengers were killed when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger was hit by Palasa Express near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

District collector S. Nagalaxmi said a control room has been opened in her office to provide information about the passengers.

People may contact the control room at 9493589157. The railways has also opened a helpline -- 8978080006 -- to provide information.

