Hema Malini leads in Mathura by over 2 lakh votes, outlines her goals for third term

New Delhi, June 4 With counting underway for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Hema Malini is leading in the Mathura parliamentary constituency by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Along with the Bollywood actress, INDIA bloc candidate Mukesh Dhangar, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Suresh Singh, among others contested the elections from this seat.

Speaking to reporters at the counting centre in Mathura, Hema Malini expressed confidence of winning.

When asked about her goals for the constituency, she asserted that she has a lot of things in mind.

"The education system has to be taken care of," said the actress, adding, that traffic jams, a frequent problem in the area, will be solved and since there is no airport in Mathura, alternative means of transportation will be explored.

She added that industries, which will help create jobs, will be set up if she wins from the seat.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards the 'Brajwasis' (people who reside in Mathura) for their immense support and said she was hopeful she would win from Mathura for the third consecutive time.

On the latest trends and results, she said that "at the end of the day, we (BJP) will win, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government once again."

