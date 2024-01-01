Heman Soren To Resign As Jharkhand CM? Wife Kalpana to Take Over As Chief Minister, Claims BJP MP

There are speculations that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren might resign soon, with his wife Kalpana expected to take over, as suggested by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. This speculation comes after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed resigned from the Assembly, citing personal reasons. While Ahmed clarified that his resignation aims to strengthen the party and support Chief Minister Hemant Soren, sources indicate that Soren is concerned about potential arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating corruption allegations against him.

The political landscape in Jharkhand is changing with Ahmed's resignation and rumors about Hemant Soren's possible resignation and his wife's succession. The context includes the ED's ongoing probe into corruption charges against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, representing Godda in Jharkhand, suggested that the Governor seek legal advice, arguing that elections couldn't be held within a year of the assembly formation. Dubey emphasized that the JMM is Shibu Soren's party, not Hemant Soren's, expressing hope for the NDA to win the by poll in the vacated seat.

Amidst these developments, the ED issued another summons to Hemant Soren in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. This marks the seventh time the ED has called him for questioning. The investigation is related to alleged illegal land ownership changes in Jharkhand by a mafia, leading to 14 arrests. Despite Soren's attempts to challenge the ED's summons in the Supreme Court and Jharkhand High Court, both petitions were rejected. Soren accuses the Centre of targeting opposition leaders before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through investigative agencies. The recent summons provides him a final opportunity to provide a statement within seven days.