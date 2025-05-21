Hemant govt using ACB to shield real accused in liquor scam: Babulal Marandi

Ranchi, May 21 Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP state President Babulal Marandi on Wednesday alleged that the Hemant Soren government is using the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to protect the real culprits in the multi-crore liquor scam.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters, Marandi termed the ACB’s recent arrests in the case as a "government-sponsored investigation" aimed at deflecting attention from bigger players involved in the scam.

He questioned the timing and speed of the ACB's action, noting that IAS officer Vinay Chaubey and Joint Excise Commissioner Gajendra Singh were interrogated and sent to jail on the very same day, May 20, that the FIR was registered.

"Such swift action raises serious doubts. It appears to be a staged move carried out in haste to prevent the real masterminds from being exposed," he said.

Marandi also released a copy of a letter he had written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in 2022, in which he had raised concerns about a possible liquor scam in the state.

"I had warned about irregularities three years ago. The CM ignored those warnings. If he had acted then, this loot could have been prevented. Now, by using the ACB, he’s trying to project that the government is acting tough on corruption," he added.

Demanding a CBI inquiry on the lines of the Chhattisgarh investigation, he urged Chief Minister Soren to hand over the probe to the central agency voluntarily.

"There’s a clear pattern. The ED is already investigating the Chhattisgarh scam, and the case has now been transferred to the CBI there. In Jharkhand, the ACB has suddenly sprung into action. This raises suspicion that the CM himself is trying to cover up his own role in the scam," Marandi alleged.

He further claimed that the arrest of Chaubey, the former Excise Secretary, was timed to prevent him from speaking out before the ED or the CBI.

“Everyone knows that central agencies are pursuing this matter seriously. But here in Jharkhand, fake documents were used, and even the courts were misled. Despite media reports exposing irregularities, no action was taken against those responsible. The Excise Department didn’t even file a case,” he said.

Marandi reiterated that only a CBI probe could bring out the full truth and ensure that all those involved, including top officials and political figures, are held accountable.

