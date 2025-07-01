Hemant Khandelwal set to take charge as Madhya Pradesh BJP president

Bhopal, July 1 Betul MLA Hemant Vijay Khandelwal is poised to become the new president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he has been elected unopposed for the post.

Although the official announcement is expected shortly, the outcome became apparent during the nomination proceedings held at the party headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday. In a moment that underscored the leadership’s endorsement, BJP state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma signalled to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who then personally escorted Khandelwal to the stage.

The Chief Minister formally proposed his name for the top organisational post, further cementing Khandelwal’s position as the frontrunner. Khandelwal, seated in the front row between ministers Virendra Khatik and Gopal Bhargava, responded promptly to the cue and approached the dais. He submitted his nomination papers before Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is serving as the election in-charge, alongside election officer Vivek Shejwalkar and party observer Saroj Pandey.

The nomination event was attended by several senior BJP leaders; however, a few prominent figures such as Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, and Sudhir Gupta were notably absent.

The formal declaration of Khandelwal’s unopposed election is expected during a key meeting of the BJP’s state organisation scheduled for 10:30 am on Wednesday. His elevation comes as incumbent president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma concludes his second term, having led the party since 2020.

Khandelwal is widely believed to have the backing of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and enjoys broad support within the party’s state leadership. While other names, such as Sagar MP Lata Wankhede and tribal leaders Durgadas Uikey and Gajendra Patel, were also considered, the consensus around Khandelwal appears to have prevailed. The selection process involved 379 eligible voters, including MPs, MLAs, and senior party functionaries.

With only one nomination filed, the path was cleared for an uncontested election. Khandelwal’s appointment is expected to shape the BJP’s organisational direction as it prepares for future electoral battles in Madhya Pradesh.

