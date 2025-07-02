Hemant Khandelwal takes the helm: BJP installs new MP chief in unanimous transition

Bhopal, July 2 In a fresh turn of events within the Madhya Pradesh BJP, Hemant Khandelwal, the legislator from Betul, has ascended to the helm of the party’s state unit, succeeding Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma after a tenure exceeding five years.

His elevation, marked by unanimity and absence of contest, signals not merely a change in leadership but a deliberate recalibration of the party’s strategic posture -- one that reintroduces legislative gravitas to the organisational forefront.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that Khandelwal was the sole nominee for the post and that his candidacy had been thoroughly scrutinised and found valid. “Only one nomination was submitted, and there was unanimous support for Hemant Khandelwal. After due verification, I am pleased to declare him elected unopposed as the new president of the Madhya Pradesh BJP,” Pradhan declared, extending his congratulations.

Khandelwal’s elevation, uncontested and widely endorsed, signals a return to legislative leadership at the helm of the organisation -- something the party hasn’t seen in nearly 20 years. The announcement came following a high-level meeting at the BJP’s state headquarters in Bhopal, where Union Minister Pradhan, serving as election in-charge, was joined by election officer Vivek Shejwalkar and observer Saroj Pandey.

The announcement comes amid the party’s broader internal election process, which has already seen 1,100 of 1,313 organisational circles complete their polls, along with 62 district units. Additionally, 44 national representatives have been elected, underscoring the BJP’s ongoing process to consolidate its organisational structure ahead of future political milestones.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, outgoing president V.D. Sharma, and senior leaders attended the event.

Khandelwal, a two-time MLA and former Lok Sabha member from Betul, filed his nomination on Tuesday in the presence of top party leaders. With no other contenders, his unopposed election was effectively sealed on Tuesday. The nomination process, conducted with ceremonial precision, saw CM Mohan Yadav personally escorting Khandelwal to the stage to file his papers, underscoring the chief minister’s backing. The nomination was seconded by several senior leaders, including V.D. Sharma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The transition comes at a time when the BJP is recalibrating its organisational structure ahead of the national presidential election. Khandelwal’s appointment is seen as a move to strengthen coordination between the party and the government, as both he and CM Yadav are sitting MLAs with strong RSS affiliations.

His low-profile, grassroots-oriented image is expected to resonate with party workers, especially after a period marked by high-profile leadership.

Khandelwal’s political lineage and organisational experience have played a key role in his rise.

Son of the late Vijay Khandelwal, a four-time Parliamentarian from Betul, Hemant entered politics through a by-election in 2008. He later served as the BJP’s district president in Betul and currently heads the Kushabhau Thakre Trust.

This is only the second time a leader from the central region of Madhya Pradesh has been entrusted with the state presidency, the first being Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2005.

Historically, the Malwa-Nimar region has produced the most state presidents, followed by Gwalior-Chambal and Mahakaushal.

Khandelwal’s elevation thus adds a new dimension to the regional balance within the party’s leadership structure. The BJP’s internal election process, rooted in its constitution, emphasises consensus and organisational discipline.

Khandelwal’s unopposed selection reflects this ethos, with the party leadership rallying behind a candidate seen as both unifying and strategically aligned with the current political environment.

As the BJP prepares for its next phase of national leadership, Khandelwal’s tenure is expected to focus on organisational consolidation, cadre empowerment, and strengthening the party’s grassroots connect in Madhya Pradesh.

