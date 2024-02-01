Hemant Soren Arrest: Former Jharkhand CM to be Produced in Court Today

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering shortly after he resigned from his position. He is likely to be produced in court today.Soren's petition will be heard by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary at 10.30 am today.

During the second round of questioning, the agency posed 15 questions to Soren, who was initially questioned on January 20.Meanwhile, Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren will be the news Chief Minister of the state. He staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief chaired a meeting with MLAs of his ruling coalition amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case. Earlier on Monday, ED officials visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him. ED seized Rs 36 lakh cash, two luxury cars (reportedly BMWs), and some incriminating documents during the search operations.