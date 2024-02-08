Hemant Soren Case: ED Summons Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu on Feb 10

Ranchi, Feb 8 ED has summoned Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, on February 10 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to former chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Thursday.

In December last year, Income Tax raid department seized more than Rs 351 crore during raids conducted at several premises of Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand.

As per sources, ED has got some evidence of Dheeraj Sahu's links with Hemant Soren. The agency also suspects that the BMW car which was recovered from Soren's residence in Delhi on January 29 has some connections to Dheeraj Sahu.

On Wednesday, ED conducted raid at a location in Gurugram, Haryana, at whose address the car with Haryana number plate was registered. The agency also searched two places in Kolkata.

Hemant Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in the money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal.

After taking Soren on remand, ED has been interrogating him for the last six days. In this connection, the agency has collected some details of those people with whom he has had any kind of transaction.

