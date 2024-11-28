Hemant Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Term After Landslide Victory in 2024 Election (Watch Video)

The 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with a decisive victory for the INDIA Bloc, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies, including the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The elections were held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23. Post-election, Hemant Soren once again took charge of the state as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday (November 28). He took oath as the 14th Chief minister of the state in a grand ceremony held in Ranchi. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. This is the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader's fourth term as CM.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP National Coordinator and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were present during this. Along with this, JMM National President Shibu Soren and his wife Rupi Soren were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Many big leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Apart from this, Samajwadi Party President and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Congress leader Tariq Anwar, independent MP Pappu Yadav, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, and many other leaders were present.

What did Nitil Soren say to Hemant Soren?

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Hemant Soren's son Nitil Soren said, "I am very happy with my father's swearing-in. Everyone has come to witness it. I want to say to the tribals that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is working for you. Working for the entire Jharkhand."

In Jharkhand, the 'India' alliance won 56 seats.

In the recent assembly elections in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren won the Barhet seat by defeating BJP's Gamalial Hembram by a margin of 39,791 votes. The JMM-led India Alliance maintained its majority by securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA won 24 seats.