Hemant Soren Turns 49: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Jharkhand CM, Says ‘INDIA Bloc Will Fight for Rights of Poor’

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, extended birthday wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In his message, Gandhi pledged that the INDIA bloc will fight for the rights of the poor, the deprived and tribals of the country and will win.

Soren, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), celebrated his 49th birthday on Saturday.

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमन्त सोरेन जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।



देश के गरीबों, वंचितों और आदिवासियों के हक़ की लड़ाई, और उन पर होने वाले हर अन्याय के खिलाफ़, INDIA डट कर लड़ेगा और साथ जीतेगा। pic.twitter.com/JOWQRl38ux — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2024

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren on his birthday. INDIA will fight strongly and win together in the battle for the rights of the poor, the deprived and the tribals of the country, and against every injustice done to them", said Rahul Gandhi said in a post X.

The JMM and Congress, part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, aim to replicate their coalition government by overcoming the challenges posed by the BJP-led opposition in the state.