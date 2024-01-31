Hemant Soren's Wife, Kalpana, Potentially the Next Jharkhand CM: A Closer Look

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, has unexpectedly become a potential successor in the political drama surrounding his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. The speculation gained traction during Soren's 40-hour "disappearance" while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched his Delhi residence on Monday.

BJP Raises Succession Claims:

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey alleged Soren planned to install Kalpana as Chief Minister if arrested. This ignited comparisons to Rabri Devi becoming Bihar's Chief Minister in 1996 after Lalu Prasad's arrest. Although Soren previously dismissed such rumors, they resurfaced amidst heightened political drama.

Who is Kalpana Soren?

Non-political Background: Hailing from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, Kalpana holds no prior political experience.

Married Life: She married Hemant Soren in 2006 and they have two children.

Business and Philanthropy: Involved in business and charity work, she reportedly runs a school and practices organic farming.

Educational Background: Despite being born in Ranchi in 1946, she holds degrees in engineering and MBA.

Potential Hurdles: Not being an MLA, Kalpana's ascension would require a current MLA to vacate their seat. Dubey claimed opposition within Soren's family, but his brother denied any rift, calling the allegation a BJP fabrication.

Hemant's brother refuted any claims of family discord, asserting the unity within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) family, contrasting it with alleged rifts within Nishikant Dubey's family.

According to Nishikant Dubey, a gathering of approximately 35 MLAs convened during the JMM meeting on Tuesday, where the suggestion to appoint Kalpana Soren as the next chief minister was introduced.