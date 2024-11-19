Her memories are my strength, always show me the way: Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Indira Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 Congress on Tuesday commemorated the 107th birth anniversary of India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge visited ‘Shakti Sthal', Indira Gandhi’s memorial in the national capital, to pay their respects.

Reflecting on her legacy, the Congress party described her as a beacon of "courage, strength, and determination" and offered heartfelt tributes to her contribution to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi, in a heartfelt post on X, wrote, "Grandma was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest. Her memories are my strength, which always show me the way."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a touching message on X, highlighting Indira Gandhi’s enduring connection with the tribal communities of India.

"My grandmother Indira Gandhi always started her election campaign from Nandurbar in Maharashtra. She believed that the culture of the tribal society is the best and unique because it respects and protects nature. When she became the Prime Minister, she empowered the tribal society by making many important laws for them. She strengthened the tribals, Dalits, backward and poor the most with her policies."

"Today, the Congress party is carrying forward the ideas of Indira Gandhi by demanding a caste-based census and increasing the reservation limit for SC/ST/OBC from 50 per cent. Dadi Ji! Your lessons of service and values will always remain with us," she added.

The Congress party, in its official post on X, remarked, "Indira Gandhi was an embodiment of strength and resilience. Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India's future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira Gandhi, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage, stating, "Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of ‘Iron Lady of India,’ Indira Gandhi, for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage, and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation-building," Kharge wrote in a post on X adding, "She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary."

