Her sacrifice and visionary leadership will keep motivating generations: PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, remembering her as one of India’s bravest and most visionary rulers whose courage, sacrifice, and leadership continue to inspire generations.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. She is remembered as one of India’s most valiant warriors who embodied courage and tactical mastery."

He further added, “She rose against colonial oppression and asserted the right of Indians to govern themselves. Her commitment to good governance and cultural pride is also admirable. Her sacrifice and visionary leadership will keep motivating generations."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to social media 'X' and said, "Tribute to the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her Jayanti. A pioneer, scholar-warrior and an icon of women leadership, she challenged the rule of the British Empire and fought fiercely to reclaim independence. Her military innovation, gallantry and undying devotion for the motherland will forever remain an inspiration."

Rani Velu Nachiyar (1730–1796) was a fearless 18th-century queen of Sivaganga in present-day Tamil Nadu and is widely recognised as the first Indian ruler to wage an organised armed struggle against the British East India Company. Her unmatched bravery and resistance earned her the revered title of 'Veeramangai (Brave Woman)'.

Born on January 3, 1730, in Ramanathapuram, she was the only child of Raja Chellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathy of the Ramnad kingdom and his wife, Rani Sakandhimuthal. As there was no male heir, Velu Nachiyar was raised like a prince and was given rigorous training in warfare and administration. She was trained in handling various weapons, horse riding, archery, and traditional martial arts such as Silambam and Valari.

Apart from her martial skills, Velu Nachiyar was also a distinguished scholar. She was proficient in multiple languages, including Tamil, English, French, and Urdu, which later helped her build diplomatic alliances and understand the strategies of colonial powers.

At the age of 16, Velu Nachiyar was married to Muthuvaduganathaperiya Udaiyathevar, the ruler of Sivaganga. The couple had a daughter named Vellachi. Muthuvaduganathaperiya Udaiyathevar became the King of Sivaganga in 1750 and ruled the region for over two decades. Sivaganga was the first independent state carved out of the Ramnad kingdom, and Udaiyathevar's reign was marked by stability and prosperity.

In 1772, Sivaganga was invaded by the forces of the British East India Company in alliance with the son of the Nawab of Arcot. In the ensuing conflict, known as the Kalaiyar Koil war, King Muthuvaduganathaperiya Udaiyathevar was killed in battle by British forces led by Colonel Smith. The invasion was marked by extreme brutality, with women and children also becoming victims of violence.

Following her husband’s death, Velu Nachiyar fled with her daughter to Virupachi near Dindigul. She lived there for nearly eight years under the protection of Palayakaarar Kopaala Naayakkar. During this period of exile, she carefully rebuilt her strength, organised her forces, and planned her retaliation against the British.

Velu Nachiyar forged strategic alliances with several powerful leaders of the time, including Hyder Ali of Mysore and Gopala Nayaker. With their support, she raised a formidable army that included a dedicated women’s battalion, an unprecedented move in Indian history. One of the most notable figures in her struggle was her adopted daughter, Udaiyaal, who sacrificed her life by detonating a British ammunition depot. The queen later named her women’s army “Udaiyaal” in her honour.

In 1780, Velu Nachiyar launched a decisive attack on the British and successfully recaptured Sivaganga, becoming the first Indian queen to defeat the British East India Company in battle—nearly seven decades before the First War of Independence in 1857. She is also credited by historians as one of the earliest figures to use suicide attacks as a military strategy.

After regaining her kingdom, Velu Nachiyar focussed on governance and administration. She ruled Sivaganga for several years before handing over power to her daughter Vellachi, continuing to guide the kingdom as a mentor.

Rani Velu Nachiyar passed away on December 25, 1796, at the age of 66 in Sivaganga. According to historical accounts, she suffered from heart-related ailments during the later years of her life and also underwent treatment in France. Her last rites were performed by her son-in-law.

Rani Velu Nachiyar’s life remains a powerful symbol of resistance, courage, and leadership. Her legacy continues to stand as a testament to India’s early struggle against colonial rule and the indomitable spirit of its women warriors.

