Herd of bears attack female laborers in forest

Kurkheda (Gadchiroli): A herd of bears suddenly attacked female laborers who had gone to the forest to collect tendu leaves. The incident took place around 7 am today. A group of 14 men and women from Dadapur in Kurkheda taluka had gone to Kavaryal Jhatyal forest at a distance of 5 km from the village to collect tendu leaves. While the collection was in progress, a herd of 5 bears suddenly attacked the laborers. Four women Sima Ratiram Tekam (21), Lata Jivan Madavi (35), Pallavi Ramesh Tekam (25), and Ramshila Anandrao Tekam (38) were seriously injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, on hearing the Ardaord, the surrounding laborers rushed to the rescue and a herd of bears fled the scene. All the injured were rushed to the sub-district hospital for treatment. Upon getting information about the incident, forest ranger of Ramgad B. D. Rampurkar Malewada forest ranger Baburao Tulavi, d. M. UiK visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured and promised to provide financial assistance for the treatment as per the rules.