Here's how political parties spend their money

New Delhi, Feb 28 The most common and popular items of expenditure for National Parties for FY 2022-23 are election expenses and administrative/general expenses, according to a report released by the Association of Democratic Rights (ADR) on Wednesday.

The analysis based on audited reports of the political parties shows that BJP's expenditure towards Administrative Costs was Rs 191.4 crore.

The maximum expenditure for Congress has been towards Administrative & General Expenses which amounted to Rs 235.8 crore followed by expenses towards Election Expenditure -- Rs 192.6 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent the maximum of Rs 58.8 crore on Propaganda Expenses followed by expenditure of Rs 36.3 crore on Election Expenditure.

Communist Party of India-Marxist and Bahujan Samaj Party have incurred the maximum spending on Administrative & General Expenses of Rs 55.6 crore and Rs 16.3 crore, respectively.

