Here's how you can apply for Voter ID Card from home

If you want to make your Voter ID Card, there is no need to visit the office again and again. Often voter ID cards are not issued due to insufficient documents. But there is a facility where you don't have to stand in queue for hours to get voter id card and even sitting at home you will get your voter id card within 10 days. Making a new voter ID card is now very easy. You just need to have the necessary documents available to make it. For this first you need to visit the official website of Election Commission (ECI). There you can apply for Voter ID Registration. All the procedures are available on the website of the Election Commission. It also has several forms available. Which you can also download online. You can download the form as per your convenience from the website. If you want to make any changes in your old voter ID card, that facility is also available online. There is a separate form for security personnel and Indian citizens residing outside the country. Form 6 has to be selected for new voter ID card. Along with this you can also submit the form online.

How to apply online?

Step 1- First visit the official website of Election Commission Of India.

Step 2- Click on National Voters Services Portal

Step 3- Click on "Apple Online For Registration of New Voter" option.

Step 4- Fill all the information in the form and complete the required documents.

Step 5- Finally click on "Submit" button.