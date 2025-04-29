Heroic Rescue at Karnal Station: Railway Constable Saves Passenger from Moving Train In Nick Of Time (Watch Video)

In a heart-stopping moment at Karnal Railway Station, a passenger narrowly escaped a tragic accident thanks to the swift and selfless action of a railway constable. The incident occurred when train number 18101, traveling from Tatanagar to Jammu, halted at Platform Number 2.A passenger had briefly alighted from the train to purchase a cold drink.

Surendra Kumar, Railway Outpost In-charge, says, "This train from Tatanagar to Jammu train number 18101 had arrived at Platform Number 2. A passenger got down to buy a cold drink. By the time he returned, the train had started moving. He tried to board it but got…"

As he returned, the train had already started to move. In a desperate attempt to reboard, he lost balance and was at risk of being pulled under the moving train. Railway Outpost In-charge Surendra Kumar recounted the event, saying, “Fortunately, our railway constable Parvez Akram, who was on duty, noticed the danger. Without caring for his own safety, he rushed and pulled the passenger away from the train’s path, saving his life.” This act of bravery comes under the Indian Railways’ ‘Jeevan Raksha Mission’, a life-saving initiative aimed at ensuring passenger safety during railway operations.