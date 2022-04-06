Heroin valued at Rs 10 cr seized in Delhi, Nigerian held

New Delhi, April 6 A 50-year-old Nigerian national was arrested along with 1,081 grams of heroin valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Adefowora Olaitan Adegoke, came to India on a medical visa on December 10, however, his visa expired on February 23.

Adegoke was arrested by the Cell Against Illegal Foreigner and Narcotics (CAIFAN) of the Delhi Police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) Vikram Singh said an information was received on April 4, regarding an African national who is involved in supply of high quality contraband in the Uttam Nagar area.

As per information, a police team was constituted which laid a trap near Holy Chowk, Hastsal, Uttam Nagar Delhi and apprehended the said foreigner.

"As per the procedure of the NDPS Act, the apprehended person was searched and a white-colour polythene bag having 1.081 Kg heroin was recovered from his possession," Singh said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 21 of the NDPS act.

On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that recovered heroin was brought from another Nigerian who is living in Uttam Nagar area. The police said the accused knows the whereabouts of the above-mentioned supplier.

To unearth the syndicate of illegal business of drugs, recovery of illegal drugs, the investigation is on to nab the supplier, the official added.

