Heroin worth over Rs 20 crore smuggled from Myanmar seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 17 In a major operation against the smuggling of narcotics, Assam Rifles seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 20.10 crores in Mizoram, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence about the trafficking of narcotics, an operation was launched on Tuesday at Thingluang Kai in the Melbuk Road area in Mizoram’s Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

During the operation, one suspect was seen crossing the Tiau River while another one was waiting on the other side of the river. At the opportune moment, the Assam Rifles troops moved in while the individuals escaped back into Myanmar, leaving behind the consignment. The swift action of the Assam Rifles led to the recovery of the narcotics, effectively foiling the smuggling attempt. The seized narcotics (2.462 kg heroin) along with the vehicle involved have been handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, for further investigation.

The latest seizure of drugs was the biggest haul of narcotics after the Mizoram government, on September 1, launched a four-month-long special campaign and anti-drug operation to curb the illegal trade of drugs and their menace.

Mizoram’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), H. Ramthlengliana, said that the special campaign as well as intensive operation would continue till December 31. “The police, various other law-enforcing agencies, in collaboration with the YMA and village chiefs, would undertake the campaign in all drug-affected localities, villages and bordering areas of all 11 districts of Mizoram,” the IGP had told IANS.

The IPS officer said that Mizoram is the first state among the eight Northeastern states to launch such a huge anti-drug campaign-cum-operation to eradicate the drug-related menace in the state.

A variety of drugs, especially highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin and different types of contraband, including exotic animals, are often illegally traded through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar. From Mizoram, these drugs are ferried to other parts of the country and abroad, including Bangladesh, through Assam and Tripura.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier said that drug abuse remains the biggest threat to the state. The Chief Minister had said that the state lies within close proximity to the ‘Golden Triangle’, a region notorious for drug trafficking.

Calling for collective efforts to fight the menaces of both drug abuse, smuggling of narcotics and spread of HIV/AIDS, Lalduhoma said that it is a struggle for both physical and spiritual well-being of all people. The Mizoram government has started the recruitment process to form a Mizo Territorial Army battalion to deal with drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues.

