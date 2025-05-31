'He’s uplifted us in every way': PM Modi gets thumbs up from women

Bhopal, May 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects on Saturday, including airports in Datia and Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Women who came to hear the Prime Minister speak at a programme in Bhopal praised the government’s efforts and stated that PM Modi has done commendable work for women.

Speaking to IANS after listening to the Prime Minister, a woman named Varsha said that ever since PM Modi came to power, he has launched numerous initiatives for women.

“Schemes Ladli Behna Yojana and many others have directly benefited women. ‘Operation Sindoor’ has become a symbol of women’s strength. I thank PM Modi for transforming the lives of women,” she said.

Another woman, Deepti, lauded the Prime Minister's speech, saying that he touched upon many important issues, particularly Operation Sindoor.

“PM Modi has taken several decisions in favour of women, including providing reservations and empowering them. I believe that if women are empowered, society becomes stronger,” she added.

Shivani Yadav noted that the Prime Minister made special mention of women in his address.

“He said that women are not just limited to managing their households, but are also standing strong at the borders, defeating enemies,” she said.

Pratibha, another attendee, shared that PM Modi has significantly boosted women’s empowerment.

“He said in his address that women are advancing, and the country is greatly benefiting from their progress,” she said.

Another woman highlighted that PM Modi spoke about the growing participation of women in governance and their continued rise in various sectors.

Apart from women, numerous young girls also gathered to hear the Prime Minister. Shivani pointed out that he mentioned women's empowerment and also announced the Indore Metro as a major gift for the region.

Shikha said that PM Modi unveiled several key projects for Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"He also released a special commemorative coin on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. He talked about the importance of women's empowerment and gifted the Indore Metro as well,” she added.

