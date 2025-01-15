Hidden no more Congress' ugly truth: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting Indian state' remark

New Delhi, Jan 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda has strongly rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his controversial statement on 'fighting' the Indian State.

"Hidden no more, Congress' ugly truth stands exposed by their own leader. I 'compliment' Rahul Gandhi for stating openly what the nation has long understood -- that he is fighting the Indian State!" Nadda wrote on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with forces that aim to destabilize the country. "It is no secret that Rahul Gandhi and his ecosystem have ties with Urban Naxals and elements of the Deep State who seek to defame and weaken India. His repeated actions only reinforce this belief. His words and deeds consistently work to divide our society and fracture the nation," Nadda added.

The BJP president also criticised the Congress party's historical tendencies. "The Congress has always encouraged forces that want a weak India. Their insatiable greed for power has led to compromises on national integrity and betrayal of the people's trust. However, the wisdom of the Indian people has prevailed, and they have repeatedly rejected Rahul Gandhi's divisive ideology," he asserted.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a press conference in Delhi, expressed similar sentiments. "Today, the RSS, BJP, Bharat, and the media stand united. But who is fighting against the Indian State? Is this the Congress party's official position?"

Bhatia further criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming he lacked an understanding of the Constitution. "Rahul Gandhi, who brandishes the Constitution at every opportunity, clearly aligns with forces that weaken the Indian State. Sovereignty is the glue holding our nation together, and Gandhi's ignorance of this fact is appalling," Bhatia said.

He alleged that international influences, including George Soros, the American investor, were behind Gandhi's stance. "It seems Rahul Gandhi is acting on instructions from George Soros, hell-bent on undermining India's sovereignty and spirit," Bhatia alleged.

Bhatia also pointed out legal ramifications, citing Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which criminalizes acts that threaten India's unity, integrity, or sovereignty, with a penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment.

The controversy arose after Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters in Delhi. In his address, Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, accusing them of systematically taking control of India's institutions.

“Do not think we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe this is merely against a political organisation like the BJP or RSS, understand that they have captured almost every institution in our country. We are now up against the Indian state itself " Gandhi said at the event.

