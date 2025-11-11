High alert in Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar after Delhi blast

Jaipur, Nov 11 Following the blast outside Delhi's Red Fort, security agencies in Rajasthan have gone on high alert, with particular attention to major religious places, including the revered Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district.

The police, district administration, and the Shri Shyam Mandir Committee are now in full alert mode.

Security arrangements in and around the temple premises have been significantly tightened to ensure the safety of devotees.

Under the new measures, devotees are not allowed to carry bags inside the temple. All belongings are being thoroughly checked with hand-held metal detectors at the entrance.

In addition, the entire area surrounding the temple has been declared a no-vehicle zone, and police personnel are deployed at all entry points to manage crowd movement and prevent congestion.

Station In-Charge Pawan Choubey, along with a police contingent, conducted a detailed inspection of the temple complex on Tuesday.

They reviewed the strengthened security setup and instructed teams to maintain vigilance during the influx of devotees.

The administration has also planned a meeting with local shopkeepers to discuss possible changes to market closing times in order to streamline crowd management and ensure safety during peak hours.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified across Rajasthan, especially at major temples such as the Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur.

Devotees are being allowed entry only after strict security checks.

RAC personnel have also been deployed outside the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.

Armed RAC personnel have been deployed to monitor Dargah Bazaar, while Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana has directed all Circle Officers (COs) and police station in-charges to maintain continuous patrolling and vigilance in their respective areas until further notice.

Security forces have set up blockades across the district, conducting intensive vehicle checks and search operations as part of precautionary measures.

Search operations and patrols are being carried out at all major railway stations, including Ajmer Junction.

Dog squads were deployed to inspect platforms, parking areas, and passenger luggage, ensuring no suspicious activity or items were overlooked.

In the wake of the Delhi bombings, Pushkar has been placed on high alert. Police and security forces have been instructed to remain vigilant at key religious and tourist sites, including the Brahma Temple and the Israeli shrine in Bed Khabad.

Patrolling has been intensified in and around these sensitive locations as authorities maintain a round-the-clock security watch.

Following the Delhi blast, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance at all sensitive locations.

He instructed police to strengthen security at religious sites, railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, and tourist destinations to prevent any untoward incident.

The Delhi explosion has prompted a statewide security review, with coordinated efforts between local police, intelligence agencies, and administrative authorities.

While investigations into the Delhi incident continue, Rajasthan remains on high alert to ensure public safety.

