High Court reschedules Oreva Group director's bail plea in Morbi bridge collapse case

Ahmedabad, Oct 18 The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday deferred the interim bail application of Jaysukh Patel, Managing Director of the Oreva Group and the prime suspect in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

The decision came even though Patel's regular bail plea awaits consideration.

Following the Morbi bridge disaster that claimed 135 lives last October, Patel turned himself in on January 31. The bridge, under the operation and upkeep of his firm, led to Patel facing accusations of culpable homicide.

The charge sheet, presented by the police on January 27, directly implicates Patel for overseeing and guiding the bridge's repair and upgrade works.

Justice Divyesh Joshi, overseeing the case, indicated that the regular bail plea would be deliberated upon on October 27.

Representing Patel, Senior Advocate Nirupam Nanavaty highlighted the court's delay in addressing the regular bail, attributing it to time constraints. Responding to this, Justice Joshi recommended that the primary regular bail plea should proceed as planned.

