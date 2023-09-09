High drama followed Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Nandyal, Sep 9 High drama followed the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal town in the early hours of Saturday.

Police surrounded the RK Function Hall at around 2.30 a.m. when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was resting in a bus after addressing a public meeting in the town on Friday night.

When a police team led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Raghurami Reddy reached there, he wanted NSG officials to allow them to meet Naidu.

However, the TDP leaders questioned the police action and purpose of their late night visit and an argument ensued between the two sides.

The TDP leaders told the DIG that their leader is not going to escape and suggested that he return in the morning.

When the police official reached closer to the bus door, the party leaders raised strong objections and wanted him to explain what was the case.

“He is a 73-year-old leader and taking rest. Why do you want to disturb him now?" asked TDP leader Kalva Srinivasulu

The DIG said they have the information that the convoy is moving,but TDP leaders clarified that the bus is meant only for Naidu’s rest.

Police later arrested the TDP leaders who had gathered around the bus.

When Naidu got off the bus at around 6 a.m., the police officials took him into custody.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials said they have arrested Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.

After a medical examination, the former Chief Minister was taken to Vijayawada.

The TDP chief is likely to be produced before ACB Court in Vijayawada.

A notice served to Naidu by the CID reads: "It is to inform you that you have been arrested...U/s (under section) 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 & 37 IPC and Sec 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 of CID."

According to the notice, he cannot be released on bail as "it is a non-bailable offence".

However, the notice added that the TDP supremo can seek bail through court only.

