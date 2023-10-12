High-level inquiry initiated into North East Express derailment

Patna, Oct 12 The East Central Railway (ECR) on Thursday initiated a high-level inquiry into the derailment of the North East Express train derailed in Bihar's Raghunathpur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the track was dislocated at some places. The officials claimed that such a thing could be both a pre or post accident possibility.

“Railway has its own way to investigate such a train accident. We have formed a high-level technical committee to investigate this accident. The track was broken or not cannot be said at this point of time. Actual position will be ascertained only after the findings of the investigation report,” said Tarun Prakash, General Manager, East Central Railway.

“At present, we have brought cranes and other equipment for the quick restoration on this rail section,” Prakash said.

Many passengers claimed that they heard the noise around two km before the train finally derailed near Raghunathpur railway station.

North East Express train derailed near the Raghunathpur railway station at around 9.53 p.m. on Wednesday and east central railway CPRO Virendra Kumar claimed that four lives were lost and 30 injured in this mishap.

