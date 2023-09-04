High level meeting on dengue in Patna as cases reach 96

Patna, Sep 4 The Bihar Health Department on Monday held a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on ways to deal with rising cases of dengue.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who holds charge of health, was also present.

Sources have said that the meeting was called after Patna DM Dr Chandrashekher Singh fell sick and was admitted in Paras hospital in Patna. He has been suffering from dengue for the last four days. His platelet count also fell down below normal. He is now recuperating well after platelets given him by the doctors.

Nitish Kumar learnt about the health of Patna DM at his Janata Darbar. After it, he went to Paras hospital and met the official and took updates about his health.

He also directed officers of Municipal and Health Departments to take precautionary measures in localities and hospitals. He asked the Municipal Corporation to conduct fogging in various localities to prevent spread of dengue in Patna and other parts of the state.

At present, there are 96 active cases of dengue in Patna district and 11 of them are admitted in Patna Medical college and hospital. Around 40 persons are admitted in private hospitals as well.

