High-level probe ordered by Bengal CM for TMC councillor's murder in Malda: Minister

Kolkata, Jan 2 Firhad Hakim, the West Bengal Minister in charge of the Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department and Kolkata Mayor, said on Thursday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the highest level of enquiry in the brutal murder of Trinamool Congress councillor from the English Bazar municipality in Malda district, Dulal Sarkar alias Babla, in broad daylight.

"He was a very popular leader in the locality. We demand that the police immediately take the accused in custody, put them in jail and ensure strict punishment. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said there will be a highest level of probe in the matter. Whoever is behind this conspiracy will also be exposed and punished. We hope that the police will trace the culprits at the earliest," Hakim said.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing an administrative review meeting at the State Secretariat Nabanna, the Chief Minister criticised Malda District Police Superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav and held him accountable for the tragedy.

"Our councillor in Malda has been killed today due to the lackadaisical approach of the District Police Superintendent. He used to have security cover, which was later withdrawn. This is a clear lapse on the part of the police. Babla was with me since the beginning," Banerjee said.

Sarkar, who suffered a bullet wound to the head, was in critical condition from the outset.

Eyewitnesses reported that he was attacked while standing at a busy crossing in the area.

Three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire.

The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head.

District police sources said that the attack appeared to be a premeditated murder, with the perpetrators aware of Sarkar's movements and location at the time.

It is not yet clear whether the murder was due to political reasons or if there is any angle of personal rivalry involved in the matter.

