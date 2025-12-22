High-level task force reviews infrastructure projects in Northeast region

New Delhi/Agartala, Dec 22 The High-Level Task Force on Infrastructure and Connectivity in the Northeastern region held a virtual meeting on Monday to review and expedite ongoing projects, officials said.

An official of the Tripura government said that the meeting focused on reviewing ongoing projects, strengthening inter-state connectivity, and accelerating infrastructure development to promote sustainable and inclusive growth across the Northeastern region, comprising eight states, including Sikkim.

Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma, and senior officials of all the eight Northeastern states participated in the meeting.

Union Minister Scindia in a post on his X handle said: "Had a productive High Level Task Force meeting on infrastructure, logistics and connectivity chaired by Hon'ble CM of Tripura Shri Manik Saha ji today. Aligned with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of 'Act East, Act Fast and Act First', we laid down the strategic roadmap of charting our Ashtalakshmi states as India's gateway to Southeast Asia."

The DoNER Minister said that they also reviewed multimodal and digital connectivity to unlock new opportunities for growth and development in the Northeastern region.

Tripura Chief Minister, who is the convener of the High-Level Task Force on Infrastructure and Connectivity in the Northeastern region, said on social media that the meeting focused on reviewing ongoing projects, strengthening inter-state connectivity, and accelerating infrastructure development to promote sustainable and inclusive growth across the Northeastern Region.

A Mizoram government official shared that during the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the state occupies a strategic location for connectivity with Southeast Asian countries and stressed the need for early completion of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project in neighbouring Myanmar.

CM Lalduhoma said that railway connectivity has already reached Sairang, near Aizawl, and emphasised that the rail line should be extended further to southern Mizoram.

He also underlined the necessity of having a well-developed National Highway up to Zorinpui. The Chief Minister said that improved road connectivity between eastern and western Mizoram would greatly benefit the border areas and highlighted the importance of strengthening the Zokhawthar route.

He added that Sairang and Lawngtlai could be developed as multimodal hubs.

Stressing the need for durable infrastructure, CM Lalduhoma said that roads should preferably be constructed with concrete to ensure protection during the monsoon season.

He also outlined several proposals aimed at ensuring better connectivity and reducing logistics costs in the northeastern region.

Officials said that the Task Force is close to finalising its report.

The DoNER ministry had constituted several High-Level Task Forces to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor. The task forces were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North-Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year in Agartala and presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor